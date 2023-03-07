Indore, March 7: Carrying forward the 300-year-old tradition of the Holkar Royal Family, Richard Holkar from the Holkar family performed Holika Dahan at Rajwada in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday evening.

It is said that this 'Holika Dahan' is also called Sarkari Holi. Around 300 years ago, King Malhar Rao Holkar of Indore started this tradition, after which it was carried forward by his successor Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and it is still going on.

On Monday evening, Richard Holkar reached Rajwada and offered prayers before Holika Dahan and then performed the Dahan. After Holika Dahan, Richard Holkar also worshipped his Ishta Devta.

Priest of the royal family, Lildhar Warkar told ANI, "Holika Dahan was performed with the hands of Richard (Shivajirao) Holkar, a member of the Holkar family. Earlier, this festival was celebrated for 5 days, the surrounding areas around Rajwada were washed with rose water."

"The people of the royal family used to come in a chariot and Holika Dahan was performed after worship according to the rituals. It started about 300 years ago during the period of Malhar Rao Holkar, it was carried forward by Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar which is still going on," he added.

During this, the present generations of the workers who were associated with the royal family, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya along with Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were also present.

According to the mythology, there was a demon king Hiranyakashipu and he had a son named Prahlad who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. This made Hiranyakashipu angry and he tried everything to kill his son but was ultimately unsuccessful. After that the demon king asked his sister Holika to help.

She decided to put Prahlad in a fire along with her and burn him alive as she had a boon that she could not be burnt in fire. But by the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad survived, while Holika burnt to ashes. This symbolised the victory of good over evil and since then Holika Dahan is celebrated every year.

