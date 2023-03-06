The nation will observe Holika Dahan on Mar 6, 2023, a Tuesday this year. Before Holi, Holika Dahan will occur in the evening following the Holi Pooja. According to religious laws, Holika Dahan ends all harmful influences in our existence. However, a few things need to be handled just in the right way to seek blessings and manifest happiness along with good luck. Some activities are prohibited on Holika Dahan, while others are encouraged. Please check out the dos and don'ts for Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan 2023 Dos and Dont's:

Drik Panchang asserts that picking the appropriate muhurat for Holika Dahan is crucial. Before the Holika Dahan, the Holika Pooja is performed. Holika Dahan must also be performed at the proper moment; otherwise, bad luck and suffering may result. Holika Dahan 2023: From Holika Deepak Significance to Celebrations, Everything You Need to Know About The Day Good Triumphs Evil.

Place cakes of bovine dung in the fire along with healthy food items like peanuts, sesame seeds, dry coconut, wheat, and grains. It is thought to eliminate all harmful forces. The remaining ash can later be applied to the ground as manure.

Refrain from giving money on the day of Holika Dahan because it is unlucky. It is thought that if you give it to someone on this day, you will eventually run into financial difficulties.

Many people observe a fast until dusk on the occasion of Choti Holi. While following the fast, one must consume satvik foods, fruits, and dairy products. To break the fast, present grains and water to the moon. You can then consume Holi-themed foods like Gulgule, Malpua, Puri, and vegetables without onion or garlic.

According to Drik Panchang, the Holika puja material or samagri must contain the proper components. One bowl of water, cow dung beads, unbroken rice and roli, agarbatti and dhoop, flowers, unwashed cotton thread, pieces of turmeric, unbreakable Moong lentils, Batasha, Gulal powder, and coconut are all included. In addition, grains from recently grown products like wheat and gram can be used to make the puja items.

Ganga holy water and cow dung should be used to clean the area where Holika is stored.

During the Holika Pooja in the evening, one should be present. Throw some wheat, peas, and linseed into the flames on Holika Dahan. Eating wheat studs that have been baked in the fire is healthy. Family members should apply some Ubtan before Holika Dahan, and then they should burn the leftovers in the fire of Holika. It is a sacred principle that doing this eliminates negativity and maintains well-being.

