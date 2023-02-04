Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Lallegedly pelted stones at a bulldozer during an anti-encroachment drive in Jhitarkhedi village in Ujjain on Friday.

Officials claimed that the incident left five persons, including the JCB driver and police personnel, injured.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Shamli, No Casualty Reported.

After the incident, a sizeable police contingent was deployed at the spot.

According to police, the anti-encroachment drive was being carried out to bring down a wall that had allegedly been raised in an illegal manner.

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre, State Govts on Plea To Transfer Religious Conversion Cases From High Courts.

"We received information about a boundary wall that had come up illegally. An anti-encroachment drive was being conducted when some locals started pelting stones at the bulldozer The incident left some police personnel and the JCB driver injured. Police personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed at the spot," Ujjain Additional District Magistrate Santosh Tagore told ANI.

He added that the drive was carried out after the officers received information about the encroachment on government land. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)