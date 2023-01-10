Four youths were arrested for pelting stones at two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. Reportedly, the youths pelted stones and damaged window panels of one Rajdhani Express train on January 8. Arrested youths have been identified as Aakash Chauhan, Shiva Guar, Abhay Chauhan, and Ganesh Chauhan from the Mirzapur district. Another accused, Santhosh Gaur, is yet to be arrested. The five have been booked on the basis of CCTV footage. Vande Bharat Train Stone Pelting Incident: Three Minors From Bihar's Kishanganj Arrested for Damaging Government Property.

Four Youths Held for Pelting Stones on Trains:

Four namely Ganesh Chauhan, Akash Chauhan, Abhay Chauhan and Shiva Gaur have been arrested so far. 5th accused Santhosh Gaur is still on the run and efforts are underway to nab him: TK Agnihotri, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway, Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/tKTnmPu6Ya — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

