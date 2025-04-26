Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The markets in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday were closed in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Yesterday, several people from the Muslim community offered Friday prayers (Namaz) wearing black bands in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, to mark their protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The people offered their namaz at Bhopal's biggest Taj-ul-Masjid and also raised slogans against Pakistan.

"Today, we tied black bands to mark our protest against the dirty act (Pahalgam terror attack) done with our brothers of the nation. The incident pains us and today we prayed that those terrorists should be punished. Our government will punish those terrorists. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will take strict action, and I hope that today all our Muslim brothers have prayed for peace and tranquillity," a Muslim person said.

On April 25, several markets in the national capital were closed as traders called for a bandh to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Secretary General of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal, led the Delhi Traders' protest march as part of the trade bandh

In Srinagar, the traders' association of Central Lal Chowk put up black flags outside their shops in the main market to protest against the dastardly terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam.

Feroz Ahmad Baba, President of the Traders' Association, said that the protest was an expression of solidarity with those who lost their loved ones. The protests have been taking place across the entire country as citizens condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

