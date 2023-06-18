Mumbai, June 18: An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambernath Railway Station in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday, said Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway. However, no casualties have been reported. Empty Rake of Mumbai Local Train Derails Near Ambernath Station, Traffic on Kalyan Badlapur Route Affected (See Pics).

The incident happened at around 8.25 am, affecting the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat, CPRO added. Mega Block on Sunday, June 18, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, and Harbour Line; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

Mumbai Local Train Derailment:

Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.

