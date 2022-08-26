Mumbai, Aug 26: Mumbai on Friday recorded 679 new cases of coronavirus and two fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,083 and toll to 19,681, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The metropolis has logged less than 1,000 daily infections for a week now. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 9,572 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 180,57,956. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for August 27 in View of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganpati’s Arrival; Check Details Here.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,17,010, after 1,099 patients recovered from the infection during the day, it stated.

With this, the city now has 5,392 active cases, while the recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of the latest infections, 65 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 614 were asymptomatic, it said.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.074 per cent for the period between August 19 and August 25, while the doubling rate was 929 days, the civic body said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)