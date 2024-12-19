Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday held a protest outside the Maharashtra assembly against the Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar and demanded his resignation.

In a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded the resignation of the Home Minister and further said hat it was because of Babasaheb Ambedkar that rights had been provided to the citizens of the country.

"In this country, it was possible because of Babasaheb Ambedkar that the citizens in the country have been provided rights. We all believe that such a person is God. All the hatred that Amit Shah had against Babasaheb Amedbkar came out in the speech...we are not going to accept this.. this is very wrong..." Thackeray said speaking to the media.

Taking to social media X, Thackeray wrote in a post that insulting Babasaheb was an insult to the country.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi protested today at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur to protest against the insults done to the Constitution and Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar with a hateful attitude.

"By participating in this movement, we paid tribute to the great man, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Insulting Babasaheb is an insult to the country. This insult has hurt all the lovers of the Constitution. The Union Home Minister will have to apologize for this insult! Hail Bhima! Hail the Constitution!" the post read."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan said that the protest was a gimmick of the opposition leaders.

"I clearly think this protest is a gimmick of the opposition leaders. There is nothing horrible about this. Amit Shah had clearly disclosed that he had not done this purposely. It is very upsetting that he is being denied from every state of the country. The opposition just want to bring people's attention by raising unreasonable issues.." Mahajan said speaking to ANI.

This protest followed Shah's earlier statement, in which he lashed out at the Congress party, claiming that taking Ambedkar's name had become a "fashion."

The Union Minister in the upper house said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

