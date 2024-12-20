Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), along with its frontal organisations and the Kohima District Congress Committee (KDCC), organized a massive demonstration earlier today at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

In the release, it stated, saying that the protest demands the "resignation" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Ambedkar's remark.

"The protest was part of a nationwide outcry demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks and actions," reads the release.

Khriedi Theunuo, Working President of NPCC, strongly condemned the Home Minister for making remarks that insulted Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution. He remarked that such statements undermine the very principles on which our democracy was built while calling for accountability at the highest level.

Adding to the condemnation, Akuonuo Miachieo, PCC Secretary (Protocol), expressed outrage over the remarks and demanded the immediate resignation of the Home Minister. She stated that the Home Minister's actions and words have shown a blatant disregard for the values enshrined in our Constitution.

The protest also highlighted the death of Assam Youth Congress member Mridul Islam, allegedly caused by Assam Police and the detention of Youth Congress leaders Zubair Anam and Uday Bhanu Chib in Guwahati.

Lima Lemtur, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC), condemned the incident, stating that it was a grave misuse of power and a direct attack on democratic values. Additionally, the NPCC condemned the allegations made by S Phangnon Konyak, MP (Rajya Sabha), against leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The NPYC said that such baseless accusations are aimed at diverting attention from pressing issues and undermining our leadership.

The NPCC will continue its protests until the Home Minister steps down, and reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding constitutional integrity and democratic principles. (ANI)

