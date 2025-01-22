New Delhi, January 22: ECI will commemorate 75 years of service to the nation on January 25. President Droupadi Murmu will be attending, with key awards for electoral excellence and a multimedia exhibition on Lok Sabha Elections 2024.India will celebrate the 15th edition of National Voters' Day on January 25. According to a release, the Election Commission of India will also commemorate 75 years of dedicated service to the nation during this celebration.

The event will be attended by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, who will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials who have demonstrated exemplary efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections, the release said. Election Commission Rejects Congress Claims on Voter Turnout Discrepancies, Clarifies Data Process; Stands by Transparency in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The release noted, "These awards will recognize initiatives that enhanced voter participation, such as the use of technology, innovative outreach campaigns, and making elections more accessible. The theme for this year's celebration, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure,' continues from last year, urging citizens to take pride in exercising their franchise."

According to the official release, "As India's electorate approaches the 100 crore mark, with 99.1 crore registered voters, the event will also highlight the significant strides made in creating a youthful and gender-balanced electoral roll. The database now includes 21.7 crore young electors in the 18-29 age group, alongside a 6-point increase in the Electoral Gender Ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025." Election Commission Releases World’s Largest Electoral Dataset for 2024 Lok Sabha and 4 State Assembly Polls.

The release said, "The President will receive the first copy of the Election Commission's coffee table book, 'India Votes 2024: A Saga of Democracy,' which chronicles the journey of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. "The book offers a visual and narrative tribute to all those who contributed to the success of the elections, including voters, election officials, and security personnel," said the release.

The release mentioned that the event will feature the release of a short clip from the upcoming docu-drama 'India Decides' produced by Warner Bros Discovery, which explores the making of the world's largest elections. Another publication, "Belief in the Ballot: Human Stories Shaping India's 2024 Elections," will also be presented, showcasing human interest stories from the 2024 elections.

National Voters' Day, observed annually since 2011, commemorates the foundation of the Election Commission on January 25, 1950. It focuses on voter awareness and encourages participation, with a special emphasis on enrolling new voters, particularly young citizens. Across India, new voters will be presented with their Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) at NVD ceremonies. The day is celebrated nationwide, from national to local levels, emphasizing the importance of voter participation in shaping India's democracy.

