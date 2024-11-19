Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): NCP-SCP spokesperson Praveen Kunte Patil held a press conference on Tuesday, where he slammed the BJP for selecting Charan Singh Thakur as its candidate for Katol despite his controversial past.

Kunte Patil, accused Thakur of being involved in money lending and linked him to a suicide case. "BJP, which claims to be a party with differences, has given a ticket from Katol to Charan Singh Thakur. Thakur is a person engaged in the money lending business, and due to him, a person had committed suicide," he said.

The spokesperson also revealed a last-minute change to the press conference, noting that Anil Deshmukh's son, Salil Deshmukh, would not address the gathering. "Due to the model code of conduct, we have decided at the last moment that Salil Deshmukh will not address the press conference," Kunte Patil explained.

He continued to accuse the BJP and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the recent attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh. Kunte Patil called for accountability, asserting that Fadnavis should take responsibility for the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also slammed Fadnavis for the attack on Anil Deshmukh. Raut told reporters, "The law & order in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. Never before did such violence take place in this state during elections. Devendra Fadnavis is the current Home Minister. A conspiracy to murder the former Home Minister of the state occurred in his city... Who is responsible (for this)? First of all, the Election Commission is responsible for this."

Raut further accused Fadnavis of worsening the situation, adding, "The condition in Maharashtra has turned bad. I believe that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ruined Maharashtra's law and order in 2 years."

The Nagpur Rural Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against four unidentified individuals in connection with the attack on Anil Deshmukh's convoy. The police are investigating the case and taking steps to ensure law and order remain intact in the area. (ANI)

