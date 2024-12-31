People gather at the Bandra Carter Road in Mumbai to welcome New Year (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): New Year celebrations have begun in Mumbai, with parties and cultural events featuring live music performances, themed decorations, and people eagerly anticipating the countdown to the New Year.

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, Mumbai, along with other cities across the country, will light up with spectacular fireworks displays, particularly visible from iconic locations such as Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, and Worli Sea Face.

These fireworks mark the start of the New Year in a grand style, with people cheering and celebrating on the streets or from their homes, balconies, and rooftops.

Mumbai has a stunning coastline, and several beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach become packed with people on New Year's Eve and Day.

Locals and tourists alike enjoy bonfires, beach games, and impromptu parties along the shoreline. The beaches are especially popular among those who want to avoid crowded clubs or party venues but still wish to celebrate in a lively, outdoor atmosphere.

Mumbai, being a cultural hub, hosts numerous performances, including music concerts, dance shows, and theatre performances.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police conducted a special drive to promote road safety and avoid drinking and driving on the occasion of New Year 2025.

Visuals show mascots dressed as liquor bottles spread out 'Drive Safe' advisory to the public on roads and streets.

Apart from Mumbai, security measures have been beefed up across states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana among others to ensure safety and smooth festivities.

With large crowds expected at public events, parties, and tourist spots, local police and law enforcement agencies typically implement various precautions.

In Kerala, security has been tightened at Thiruvananthapuram's Kovalam Lighthouse Beach as the people reach to celebrate and welcome the New Year.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to the people on the eve of the new year 2025.

In her message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad. The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives.

"Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence," she said.

Meanwhile, as the national capital gears up to welcome the New Year 2025, Delhi Police has outlined comprehensive security arrangements to ensure safe celebrations.

Famous spots such as Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar are expected to see large crowds for the festivities.

Delhi Police have set up 27 checkpoints with personnel equipped with breath analyzers to check for drunk driving and promote road safety. In addition, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

The police force deployed for the occasion includes seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, along with 161 female officers. Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms.

Authorities have appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with deployed personnel.

Any suspicious activities should be promptly reported to nearby officers or through the helpline number 112. (ANI)

