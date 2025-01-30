New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organization in connection with the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly election Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast case.

The arrested individuals, Dhanesh Ram Dhruw alias Guru Jee and Ramswarup Markam, were associates of Naxal members and were actively involved in providing logistical support to the perpetrators of the IED explosion, which took place on November 17, 2023, in Badegobra village of Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh during the state assembly polls.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) head constable was martyred in the blast, which was triggered by the assailants when the polling team, accompanied by security personnel, was returning from village Badegobra after completing the voting process.

According to NIA investigations,the attack was planned by Naxal central committee members Ganesh Uikey and Manoj, and special zonal committee ember Satyam Gawade, following the terrorist outfit's call for the boycott of the assembly polls in the state. The explosion was carried out by cadres of Gobra Dalam of Naxals with the support of OGWs from Badegobra and Chhotegobra villages.

The case, initially registered at Mainpur police station, was taken over by the NIA on February 22 last year. In December 2024, the agency filed a chargesheet against 10 accused in the case, with further investigations ongoing. (ANI)

