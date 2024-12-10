New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Monday granted custody of an international human trafficker, Kamran Haider aka Zaidi, to the central investigation agency till December 13.

Zaidi, wanted by NIA, was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday from Hyderabad. The NIA had declared a Rs 2-lakh reward on his arrest.

Zaidi was wanted for allegedly trafficking Indian youths to Southeast Asia where they were forced to work at fraudulent call centers

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav granted custody of Kamran Haider after hearing the submissions of the NIA. The case was transferred to the NIA and a new FIR was registered.

Earlier, the special cell of Delhi Police produced Zaidi before the court of Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh after his arrest from Hyderabad Telangana on December 7. He was brought to Delhi on a transit remand.

Zaidi allegedly ran an International human trafficking racket through his consultancy. He lured Indians on the pretext of getting them jobs in Thailand and Laos and later forced them to work in fraudulent call centres.

On July 25, an FIR was registered at the New Friends Colony police station based on the complaint filed by Naresh Lakhavat. He stated that while searching for a job, he came across Ali International Services consultancy firm in New Delhi.

It is alleged that he was offered a job in Thailand and Laos, after which he was sent to Thailand. He alleged that his passport was snatched upon arrival in the foreign country. He was forced to work for a Chinese company that used to scam Indians through online mode. (ANI)

