Itanagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police on Friday dismissed rumours about the spread of strawberry-flavoured "meth candy" among schoolchildren and urged guardians not to pay heed to social media posts in this regard.

In an advisory, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh clarified that social media posts claiming a narcotic drug "strawberry meth” or “strawberry quick” is being distributed to schoolchildren in the form of candies are not correct.

It is an old internet hoax that first surfaced in the United States in 2007, Singh said.

He said the law enforcement agencies, including the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have repeatedly stated that no credible evidence supports the existence or widespread distribution of such flavoured methamphetamine targeting children.

The SP advised parents and the public in general to remain vigilant but avoid spreading unverified messages before sharing, and report any suspicious activities to school authorities or law enforcement agencies.

