Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): As the preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj gain momentum, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a joint mock drill at Prayagraj Junction on Thursday. The exercise took place on Platforms 1 and 6, with active participation from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The drill simulated a scenario in which terrorists had taken hostages in the station director's office on Platform 1 and in a train station on Platform 6. Upon receiving the information, the RPF and GRP swiftly evacuated the affected areas and secured the premises. The NSG and ATS were then called in for reinforcement.

Upon arrival, the elite teams assessed the situation with inputs from the RPF and GRP. The mock operation on Platform 1 resulted in the arrest of one "terrorist" and the rescue of hostages in the station director's office. Simultaneously, the operation on Platform 6 led to the neutralisation of three "terrorists" and the safe evacuation of all passengers. Two pistols and two AK-47 rifles were seized from the neutralised assailants.

The drill showcased the preparedness and coordination among security agencies in handling potential terror threats. Senior officials, including Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Vijay Prakash Pandit, SP Abhishek Yadav, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (O&F) Vikas Kumar, and other dignitaries, supervised the exercise.

The successful execution of the mock drill highlighted the vigilance and readiness of the security forces to ensure passenger safety at Prayagraj Junction.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

