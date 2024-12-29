Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Odisha Fire Service has included a K9 dog squad in its team for search and rescue operations during disasters. The dog squad consists of 10 dogs--7 Labradors and 3 Belgian Malinois. These dogs are being trained to assist firefighters in locating people trapped under debris in mishaps such as earthquakes, building collapses, and landslides.

Ex-serviceman Havildar DB Jena, the trainer of the dog squad, said, that this is the first time a K9 dog squad has been formed in the Odisha fire department.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: North Central Railways To Set Up Child Help Desk 'Bal Adhikaar Desk' at Prayagraj Stations.

Speaking to ANI, Jena said, "I have served in the Indian Army for 26 years. For the first time, the K9 squad has been formed in the Odisha fire department. The purpose of this squad is to aid in search and rescue operations, especially in cases like earthquakes or accidents, where it can take a lot of time to find the victims. The dogs selected for the squad are exceptional. They undergo two types of training--obedience training and technical training. Currently, the squad has 10 dogs. Gradually, as we become successful, more dogs will be added for training. The squad consists of 7 Labradors and 3 Belgian Malinois."

Satyapir Behera, an officer of the Odisha Fire Service, said that following the recent train accident tragedy, the state government decided to form a K9 squad in the Odisha Fire Services department.

Also Read | Guna Borewell Accident: 10-Year-Old Boy Brought Out of Borewell in Madhya Pradesh After 16-Hour Rescue Operation, Rushed to Hospital (Watch Video).

"During the recent railway tragedy in Odisha, it took 3 days to locate the victims. Following this, the government proposed the inclusion of a K9 squad in the Odisha Fire Services department. This marks the first time the Odisha government has inducted a dog squad into the Odisha Fire Services," Behera told ANI.

Arjun Sikhar, a dog handler of the K9 squad said that the dogs are well taken care of and properly fed.

Sikhar explained, "The dogs of this squad will be used to locate victims of building collapses, train accidents, and earthquakes. The dogs undergo daily training. They have completed 38 weeks of training, with more training to follow. After each training session, the dogs are groomed for about half an hour in the morning and evening to help their muscles relax and to keep them neat and clean. In their diet, they are fed chicken, mutton, and vegetables, with different foods given on different days." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)