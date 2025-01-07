Baripada (Odisha), Jan 7 (PTI) A local court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 46-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 40-year-old woman in 2023.

The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, Rairangpur, V Sujata, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict Mahendra Naik.

If he failed to pay the fine, Mahendra would remain in jail for another year, the additional public prosecutor of the court, Pankaj Kumar Das, said.

The judgement was based on the victim's statement, 14 witnesses and the medical report, said Das.

On the night of September 28, 2023, when the victim was alone in her home, Mahendra forcibly entered it and raped her.

The victim's husband was working in Tamil Nadu then, he said.

After receiving a complaint, Gorumohisani police in the district registered a rape case and arrested the accused.

