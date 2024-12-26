Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): Odisha's outgoing Governor Raghubar Das on Wednesday received a Guard of Honour as he bid farewell to the state.

This comes after the President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation on December 24. He will be succeeded by Hari Babu Kambhampati, the governor of Mizoram.

Speaking about his tenure, Raghubar Das told ANI, "I got to serve Jagannath Ji and the public of Odisha for 14 months. Being the governor of a state is a responsibility and we have to listen to the citizens. I understood my responsibility and travelled around the district, got full support from the people and got a lot of love from the people."

Raghubar Das said that BJP is a "great party" and gives chance to every member. He expressed thanks to President Murmu, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to give him a chance to serve the public of Odisha.

"BJP is a great party which gives a chance to every member to severe and touch new heights. I want to thanks President Droupadi Murmu Ji, PM Modi Ji and Amit Shah ji to give me a chance to serve in the land of Jagannath," Das said.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly speaker, Surama Padhy, state ministers and other dignitaries accompanied the outgoing Governor to Bhubaneshwar Airport to see him off.

President Murmu accepted Das' resignation on December 4. On the same day, she also appointed former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor of Manipur, replacing Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Bhalla's appointment comes in the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)

