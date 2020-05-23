India News | Odisha to Send 500 Disaster, Fire Personnel to Assist in Rescue Ops in Cyclone-scarred West Bengal

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday said it will send 500 personnel from the state's disaster rapid action force and fire service to assist in relief and rescue operations in cyclone-ravaged West Bengal.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said the ODRAF and fire service personnel will soon start proceeding with necessary equipment to the neighbouring state from Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Season, Mercury Soars to 46 Degrees Celsius.

"#CycloneAmphan is one of the worst disasters to hit #WestBengal. The people of #Odisha stand by #WestBengal during this unprecedented crisis. Odisha has sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel & 10 ODRAF teams to assist in relief & rescue operations," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a tweet.

Conveying Odisha's "absolute solidarity with the people of West Bengal", Patnaik has assured all possible support to the state in terms of men and material to tide over the crisis.

Also Read | Foreign Liquor Sale Allowed in Uttar Pradesh Malls, UP Govt Approves Excise Rules 2020.

Known for their expertise and experience, the well- trained personnel will take part in restoration of road communication by cutting and clearing trees, thousands of which were knocked to the ground in West Bengal by the extremely severe cyclone, officials said.

In 2018, Odisha had rushed men and resources to the southern state of Kerala, which was severely hit by unprecedented floods.

The death toll due to cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal has risen to 85, as angry Kolkatans resorted to protest and road blockades in various parts of the city over the administration's failure to restore normalcy even after three days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)