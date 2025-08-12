Tamil Nadu, August 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on his X post, has written on the vital role of elephants in shaping the state's natural heritage and history, on the occasion of World Elephant Day, on Tuesday. "On this World Elephant Day, let us reflect on the vital role of elephants in shaping Tamil Nadu's natural heritage and history. In Coimbatore, the Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Bhupendra Yadav, is joining the celebrations and will visit our AI-powered early warning system at Madukkarai, which has enabled over 2,800 safe elephant crossings since February 2024 with zero train collisions," read the X post by CM Stalin.

Adding further, he wrote, "Our Dravidian Model government recently inaugurated the Mahout Village at Theppakadu, featuring eco-friendly houses for mahouts and cavadies who care for these gentle giants. It strengthens the welfare of caregivers while advancing conservation. Let us pledge to keep elephants safe and free for generations to come." World Elephant Day 2025: Ministry of Environment to Organise Elephant Day Celebration on August 12 in Coimbatore, Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation to Be Key Focus.

World Elephant Day is observed annually on August 12 to promote the conservation and protection of elephants while addressing the growing issue of human-elephant conflict. The day aims to ensure that elephants can thrive without clashes with the human population.

With an increasing human population, elephant habitats are shrinking, forcing these majestic animals to venture into human settlements in search of food. Meanwhile, in Assam, the Majuli Forest Department has taken special measures to monitor elephants and ensure that, if they enter human settlements, they are guided back to the forests. On this occasion, the department expressed hope for a future free from human-elephant conflict, fostering peaceful coexistence. World Elephant Day 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate World Elephant Day? What To Do on World Elephant Day? Everything To Know.

Abhijeet Doley, Range Forest Officer Garmur Range told ANI, "Not only World Elephant Day, but every day is important for us. Over the past 2-3 months, we have observed a large elephant herd travelling across the Chapori areas in different locations under the Majuli division. We are continuously monitoring the movement of these elephants and working to prevent conflict situations in the Chapori areas. The human population in the Chapori areas is increasing, while protected areas are declining. These Chapori areas have belonged to elephants for a very long time. Since humans have now settled in these regions, I request everyone to coexist with the wild animals.

"My message to the people is simple -- respect wild animals. I understand that sometimes they damage khutis (bamboo structures) or destroy crops, paddy, and other resources. But somehow, we must try to accept these challenges. We are doing everything possible to minimise such losses," he added.

