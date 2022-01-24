New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi government's decision to reduce the number of dry days to just three has invited sharp criticism from the opposition parties with the BJP and Congress saying the move which is aimed at promoting liquor sale in the city.

The Delhi government under its new excise policy has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already been opposing the new excise policy, saying it promotes opening of liquor vends in residential areas.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said with the reduction of dry days, the Arvind Kejriwal government is encouraging consumption of alcohol especially among the youth.

“Till today, the sale or service of liquor in Delhi was prohibited on major festivals of all religions as a mark of respect for people's sentiments. But with the decision to forego all dry days, the Arvind Kejriwal government has shown it has no respect for any religions' sanctity,” Kapoor said in a statement.

He said the BJP strongly opposes this move and will “force” the Kejriwal government to roll back its decision.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Mudit Agrawal also criticised the move and said it is being done to promote liquor sale.

He alleged that Kejriwal has completely “mismanaged” Delhi's economy and by encouraging the sale of liquor, they want to earn more revenue.

“By decreasing the number of dry days, the government wants to maximise the sale of liquor in Delhi without realising its social consequences. We will oppose this move,” Agrawal told PTI.

We will not let the AAP government take arbitrary decisions, he added.

“We will soon come up with a proper plan to oppose the reduction of dry days in Delhi and also opening of liquor shops near places of worship and residential areas,” Agrawal said.

He also alleged corruption in the allotment of licenses for liquor vends.

“He (Kejriwal) wants to increase the sale of liquor to benefit the licensees from whom large sums of money have been taken (in return for liquor vend licenses),” the Congress leader said.

