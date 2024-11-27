New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Opposition MPs on Wednesday walked out of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting, citing concerns that the committee had left many state boards unheard and had announced its intention to table the draft report on November 29 in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition leaders have demanded an extension of the JPC's tenure.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch, Kin Kill Dalit Man Over Land Row in Shivpuri; CM Mohan Yadav Promises Strict Action.

Speaking to the media after leaving the meeting, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The mandate is that the report should be given on the 29th (of November). How can we give it? There is a procedure that must be followed, which has not been done. Most importantly, this committee hasn't visited Bihar or West Bengal. There are many stakeholders we want to be heard. Why is this committee not allowing all the stakeholders to participate?"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh stated that submitting the report before hearing all stakeholders was inappropriate.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Has Fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's Dream of Making Common Shiv Sainik CM, Says Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde.

"Until the report is finalised, all stakeholders are heard, and the JPC tour is completed, submitting a draft report is wrong. The Speaker had assured us that he would extend the JPC's timeline... Yet, side-lining all these issues, you claim the draft report is ready for submission. The Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh governments have not been heard," Singh said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the committee for not taking the process seriously.

"The fundamental issue is this: only those associated with or close to the BJP were brought in, and days have been wasted. States with the largest Waqf properties, including Delhi, were not called. Seven people have died in Sambhal over Waqf property issues, yet they are not taking these matters seriously," he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the process was biased.

"We raised two important questions: the assurances given by the Speaker (Lok Sabha) are not being fulfilled by the (JPC) chairman. There seems to be no balance between the government and the Speaker. I believe some senior Union minister is directing the chairman (of the JPC). Secondly, the process is incomplete. The chairman claims the report is ready, but we do not wish to be part of a biased procedure," Gogoi said.

YSRCP MP and JPC member Vijay Sai Reddy pointed out that the JPC would not be able to complete its proceedings by November 29.

"Before the agenda item was taken up for consideration, a significant number of members, particularly non-BJP members, requested the chairman (JPC) to extend the stipulated timeline. By the 29th (of November), the JPC will not be in a position to complete the proceedings. Many state Waqf boards and stakeholders have not been given the opportunity to present their views," Reddy said.

Earlier, Opposition MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to demand an extension for the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

On November 21, JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal said their report was ready, and they would hold clause-by-clause discussions on it.

Pal added that the Speaker had referred the bill to the JPC, and the committee would act according to the Speaker's decision.

"Our report is ready, and we will hold clause-by-clause discussions on it. The Opposition is also seeking an extension of the JPC's tenure... Any member or Opposition MP is free to meet the Speaker. The Speaker has referred this bill to us, and we will follow his decision," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce sweeping reforms, including digitisation, stricter audits, greater transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)