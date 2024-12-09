New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Both houses of the parliament -Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha- have been adjourned to meet again at 3 pm on Monday during the ongoing Winter Sesiion of Parliament that is currently in its third week of functioning.

The adjournments came after disruptions in the proceedings, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on various issues of national importance.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the house JP Nadda, accused the Congress party of becoming a "tool" of forces attempting to create instability in the country.

Nadda emphasized that Congress was aligning itself with those elements whose actions were undermining India's democratic institutions. He called for a structured debate on these matters to clear the air.

In response, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, strongly refuted Nadda's allegations.

Kharge rejected the claims that Congress was playing a disruptive role in Indian politics. He argued that the Congress party remained committed to upholding democratic values and that the BJP was using such accusations as a diversion from pressing issues affecting the country.

The exchanges between the two leaders have added a new layer to the ongoing political drama in Parliament, with both parties seemingly at odds over the direction of national discourse.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "The House is adjourning only because of the govt. They don't want to run the House at all. We raised the issue and they adjourned the House within 10 seconds.

"The government doesn't want to hear the name of Adani in the parliament. Just before the House commenced today, the parliamentary affairs minister made a very provocative and defamatory statement. That is a new thing," he added.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were earlier adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus in the Parliament for the 12th day of the winter session today .

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, earlier while speaking during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, expressed concern over the disruption of House proceedings, stating that the current session began as the country entered the 25th year of adopting the Indian Constitution.

He called on all members of Parliament to respect the sanctity of the House and avoid actions that hinder its functioning and emphasized that no one should paralyze the House, underlining the importance of parliamentary procedures and the need for constructive debate.

"We started our current session by entering into the fourth quarter of a century of adoption of the Indian constitution. The entire week the House could not function. No one should paralyse the House," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar.

Dhankhar's statement reflects concerns over frequent disruptions that have marred the functioning of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in recent sessions.

The twelfth day of the winter session saw opposition MPs including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi held a protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises.

Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition MPs in their protest over the Adani matter. Members of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party did not participate in this protest.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

