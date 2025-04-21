Beijing, April 21: The OnePlus 13T, previously rumoured as the OnePlus 13 Mini , is set to launch in China on April 24, 2025. The smartphone will join the OnePlus 13 series, which includes two smartphones—the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The upcoming OnePlus 13T will have a compact design, powerful processor, and good camera setup on the rear. It is expected that the OnePlus 13T will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The OnePlus 13T is expected to weigh 185 grams but pack a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Moreover, the battery will likely support bypass charging to protect it when customers use it during charging. The leaked design of the OnePlus 13T showed a dual-camera setup on the rear, a flash, and an IR blaster. iPhone 16e Becomes Best-Selling Apple Smartphone Despite Criticism Over Design and Price: Report.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13T is expected to be launched with a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED or OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may be a flat display that offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Rumours suggested that it could be launched in three colourways: a special Pink edition, Morning Mist Grey, and Cloud Ink Black.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 13T will be launched with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. The smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same as the OnePlus 13. The processor achieves up to 2.8 million AnTuTu scores. Moreover, the smartphone may be launched with a Sandstone Magnetic protective case. OnePlus 13T will reportedly have a 'Quick Key' action button that will replace the alert slider. CMF Phone 2 Pro To Feature AI-Powered Digital Memory Tool ‘Essential Space’, Launch Set on April 28; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13T Price, India Launch

The expected price of the OnePlus 13 T in China is CNY 4,000 (around INR 46,700) to CNY 4,500 (around INR 52,600). The smartphone will be launched in China with an Android 15-based operating system out of the box. It will launch on April 24, 2025, at 14:30 local time

