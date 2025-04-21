New Delhi, April 21: Samsung and Motorola smartphones may soon feature Perplexity AI as their virtual assistant, potentially replacing Google’s Gemini on these devices. Perplexity AI is said to be in talks with Samsung Electronics about integrating its AI assistant into Samsung smartphones, while it has reportedly already reached an agreement with Motorola. Google’s Gemini is currently the default virtual assistant on smartphones running on Android 15.

Motorola is likely to integrate the Perplexity assistant in upcoming devices, which may include the Motorola Razr foldable phone and discussions with Samsung might be in earlier stages. As per a report of Bloomberg, Perplexity AI is in talks with Samsung Electronics to bring its assistant to its smartphones and has already reached an agreement with Lenovo Group Ltd.’s Motorola for a similar arrangement. ChatGPT Helps Person Fix Chronic Back Pain After Years of Failed Physiotherapy, OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts.

As per reports, the agreement between Perplexity AI and Motorola may involve making Perplexity the default AI assistant on their devices or having its Android app pre-installed. If Samsung chooses to integrate Perplexity AI into its devices, it could make Galaxy smartphones an appealing option for users who prioritise AI features.

There may be several ways Samsung might integrate Perplexity into its devices. One possibility is to include the Perplexity app pre-installed on Galaxy phones. Additionally, Samsung might provide exposure for the assistant in the Galaxy Store, which is the platform where Samsung users can download apps.

Samsung has expressed interest in Perplexity AI, and has previously invested in the company through its venture wing, Samsung Next. There are also reports suggesting that further investments from Samsung may be on the way. Motorola has scheduled a product launch event on April 24, where it will introduce its latest foldable Razr smartphones. What Is Cyber Insurance? How It Protects Businesses Against Financial Losses Resulting From Cyberattacks, Data Breaches and Other Incidents? Check Details Here.

During the event, the company may also share details about the said partnership with Perplexity AI. It will be interesting to find out whether Motorola and Samsung decide to make Perplexity the default assistant on their smartphones or if they will allow users to choose between Perplexity and other options during the setup process.

