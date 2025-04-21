Fans lauded the incredible comeback made by Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan in the BCCI central contracts list as the Indian cricket board announced its annual player retainership for the 2024-25 season. Both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were left out by the BCCI in their last central contracts after they did not feature for their respective teams in domestic cricket. Both players have put in the hard yards and deservedly made it back to the list of centrally contracted players by the BCCI. Shreyas Iyer has been given a Grade B contract alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Ishan Kishan features in the Grade C category. Take a look at some reactions by fans below. BCCI Announces Central Contracts for 2024-25; Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Among Four Players in A+ Category.

'Back in the List'

'Comeback King'

- Lost the contract. - Won IPL as captain with KKR - Won hearts. - Dominated domestics. - Champions Trophy star. - Most runs for India in Champions Trophy. - Contract earned back. Shreyas Iyer – The comeback king. 👑#ShreyasIyer #IndianCricket #ComebackKing #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/7ItAZNA7T1 — Akaran.A (@Akaran_1) April 21, 2025

Shreyas Iyer Fans Now

Fan 'Happy' to See Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in BCCI Central Contracts List

'Comeback Ho Toh Aisa'

Comeback ho toh aisa Well done shreyas iyer and ishaan kishan 💕 — Pratik jha (@NotRealPratik) April 21, 2025

'Pure Inspiration'

Shreyas Iyer’s comeback is pure inspiration! Proving that grit and performance can turn the tide. #ShreyasIyer #IndianCricket — ☬ 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐰 ☬ (@Black_Widow1805) April 21, 2025

