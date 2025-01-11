New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the immediate removal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi by the Secretary to the President of India and others.

The plea, filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, stated that the Governor left the Legislative Assembly on January 6 without delivering his customary address.

"He has completed a hat trick of walkouts from the Legislative Assembly. He claimed that the national anthem was not played, as per his request, at the beginning of his official address. Instead, the Tamil Nadu state anthem, 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' (Invocation to Mother Tamil), was sung," the plea stated.

According to reports, Governor Ravi stirred controversy by staging a walkout from the state assembly before his customary opening address even began. He complained that despite his multiple requests, the national anthem was not played before the House convened for the first time this year.

In the plea, the advocate said, "Article 153 of the Constitution states that there shall be a Governor for each State and under Article 155, the President appoints the Governor. Article 163 of the Constitution states that there shall be a Council of Ministers to assist and advise the Governor. It is not the Governor's duty to order the playing of the national anthem first. The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has now crossed, and violated all terms and conditions of the Indian Constitution, The customary address to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by the Governor at the beginning of a new year's session is turning into an unsavoury event year after year."

"Since taking over as Tamil Nadu Governor, he has made charged political comments, ignoring the rules of conduct of the Governor's office, and has termed the Dravidian model of governance 'an expired ideology'," the plea added.

"He has held up legislation by refusing to give his assent to bills. On occasion, he has sent back bills or withheld the bills," it further stated.

The Governor has frequently criticized the Dravidian culture and Dravidian model of governance. The Supreme Court has previously stated that the Governor cannot enter the political arena and can only discharge the functions specified in the Constitution, the petition noted. (ANI)

