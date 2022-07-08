"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a stationary lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, police said.

According to Chengalpattu district police, the bus was travelling to Chidambaram town from Chennai on the Trichy highway.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the matter is going on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

