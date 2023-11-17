Mathura, November 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Braj Raj Utsav' in Mathura on November 23, where he will also witness a presentation by Hema Malini on the birth anniversary of Meera Bai, officials said on Friday. Alongside this, PM Modi will visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Banke Bihari Temple to offer prayers. The Sant Mirabai Fest, marking her birth anniversary, will be celebrated prominently from November 23 to 25 during the Braj Raj Utsav. On the 23rd, a dance drama based on the life of Meera Ji will take place at the Railway Ground Fair, with the Prime Minister in attendance. Global South Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Kicks Off Summit With Call for Dialogue, Restraint in Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Furthermore, a national seminar on Mirabai is scheduled for November 24 and 25 at the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium on the Veterinary University campus. Eminent scholars from across the country have been invited as speakers. To honour Mirabai's birth anniversary, the UP Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad will organise a screening of the 1979 film 'Meera,' starring Hema Malini, at Rupam Talkies on November 24. Additionally, the 1947 film 'Meera,' featuring Shubhalakshmi, will be showcased on November 25. "Hema Malini will perform herself on November 23 upon the PM's arrival. On this occasion, a postal ticket will also be issued, and a proposal for the beautification of the Sadhana place will be presented," Nagendra Pratap, CEO of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, said.

In preparation for the PM's arrival, Agra Division Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari inspected the venue at the railway ground, gathered information about the arrangements, and conducted a review meeting with subordinate officers, including the DM and SSP. The administration has initiated preparations for the event, and DM Shailendra Singh and SSP Shailesh Pandey, along with Uttar Pradesh Teerth Vikas Parishad CEO Nagendra Pratap, inspected the venue and obtained information about the arrangements and security plan. District Magistrate and SSP Banke Bihari also visited the temple, inspecting both the temple and its surrounding area.

