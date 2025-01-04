New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension stretch, the first section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Phase-IV network to open for public, officials said.

Passenger services will commence on the section on the Magenta Line from 3 pm Sunday, the DMRC's principle executive director Anuj Dayal said.

Also Read | Delhi Fog: Delhi Airport Sees 19 Flight Diversions, Over 400 Delays As Low Visibility Conditions Due to Dense Fog.

"With the addition of Krishna Park Extension Station, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning a total length of 394.448 km. This new section is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West on Magenta Line," Dayal said.

This extension ensures that metro services will now run up to Krishna Park Extension, offering enhanced connectivity to commuters in the nearby areas, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 13-km Delhi Section of Namo Bharat Corridor Between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar on January 5.

The services between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension will be available at a frequency of 16 minutes initially to ensure a smooth scaling up, he said.

"The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section will be inaugurated by the prime minister on Sunday. In addition, he shall also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the 26.5 kilometre long Rithala-Narela-Kundli (Sonipat) Metro corridor of Phase 4," Dayal said.

With the addition of this section, the Magenta Line will now become about 40 kilometres long. The rest of the Magenta Line extension from Krishna Park Extension till RK Ashram Marg will be completed in phases by 2026. Work is in progress for the remaining corridor as well, he added. PTI NIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)