India News | Prashant Kishor Names Ex-BJP MP Uday Singh as First National President of Jan Suraaj Party

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that former BJP MP Uday Singh has been unanimously chosen as its first national president.

Agency News PTI| May 19, 2025 05:30 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Prashant Kishor Names Ex-BJP MP Uday Singh as First National President of Jan Suraaj Party

Patna, May 19 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that former BJP MP Uday Singh has been unanimously chosen as its first national president.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said he will now concentrate on public outreach, delegating the responsibility of running the organisation to the likes of Uday Singh, and RCP Singh, who had joined the party on Sunday.

Also Read | Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

"I can now resume my ‘padayatra' in Bihar from tomorrow," he said.

Kishor also asserted that Uday Singh, known to be providing logistical support to the party, was "chosen, not by a mere majority, but unanimously" by a committee set up for the purpose.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father Injured After Tree Uprooted by Gusty Winds Falls on Tent in Shopian.

Floated on October 2 last year, Jan Suraaj Party had since been functioning without a full fledged president. While Kishor has made it clear that he would not keep any post with himself, former IPS officer Manoj Bharti was named the "working president" soon after inception.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
A+
A-
India News | Prashant Kishor Names Ex-BJP MP Uday Singh as First National President of Jan Suraaj Party

Patna, May 19 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that former BJP MP Uday Singh has been unanimously chosen as its first national president.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said he will now concentrate on public outreach, delegating the responsibility of running the organisation to the likes of Uday Singh, and RCP Singh, who had joined the party on Sunday.

Also Read | Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

"I can now resume my ‘padayatra' in Bihar from tomorrow," he said.

Kishor also asserted that Uday Singh, known to be providing logistical support to the party, was "chosen, not by a mere majority, but unanimously" by a committee set up for the purpose.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father Injured After Tree Uprooted by Gusty Winds Falls on Tent in Shopian.

Floated on October 2 last year, Jan Suraaj Party had since been functioning without a full fledged president. While Kishor has made it clear that he would not keep any post with himself, former IPS officer Manoj Bharti was named the "working president" soon after inception.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
shillong teer result today
5000+K+ searches
die my love
500+K+ searches
eid ul adha 2025
500+K+ searches
espn
500+K+ searches
shaheen missile
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
shillong teer result today
5000+K+ searches
die my love
500+K+ searches
eid ul adha 2025
500+K+ searches
espn
500+K+ searches
shaheen missile
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel