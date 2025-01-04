Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister, Dharmveer Prajapati participated in the daily Aarti at Ram Ghat in Prayagraj on Saturday evening.

The aarti carried out by the Harihar Ganga Aarti Committee began with the chanting of hymns and the lighting of oil lamps.

Dharmveer Prajapati is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Home Guards and Civil Defence Department, in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Prayagraj has been preparing for the Mahakumbh, a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival, where millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers at the Sangam.

The event, which occurs every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. In anticipation, the city went under extensive preparations, including enhancing infrastructure, security, and facilities to accommodate the large influx of visitors.

Meanwhile, various seers and sages of the Niranjani Akhara, riding on elephants and horses passed through different areas of Prayagraj and reached Sangam Ghat today. The sages were welcomed on the banks of the ghat by senior administration officials with garlands.Secretary of Panchayat Akhara Niranjan, Ramratan Giri Maharaj praised the scenery of Sangam Ghat.

"Our procession is here, the Kumbh Mela has started from today (for us) and the Mahamandaleshwars will come from all corners of India, sit on the throne and go to the camp," said Ramratan Giri.

Speaking further about the camps being prepared, he said that it is like how the camps were set up for kings.

"Just like the camps of kings were made, similarly our camp has been built and after coming here, there were very good arrangements by the administration," he said.

Earlier today Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar inspected Sangam Ghat to take stock of all the preparations being made, and while speaking to ANI, highlighted the various security arrangements being made.

"They (sages) can bathe on the same path and return to the camp. There is complete security here, there are all arrangements and facilities here. All areas are covered by CCTVs and apart from that our foot soldiers will be present on the ground to make sure nothing untoward happens," the DGP said. (ANI)

