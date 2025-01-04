Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): A walkathon was held in Prayagraj district to promote food safety standards ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh.

The city of Prayagraj will host Maha Kumbh 2025 from January 13 to February 26.

Ravindra Madad, District Magistrate, Prayagraj " A walkathon is being held here (to promote food safety standards the Mahakumbh). The devotees and other invitees should experience eat right concept. Therefore an event is being held"

"Today, the event is being started from the Chandrashekhar park. Around 500-1000 people are participating in the walkathon and a message will be sent," he added.

The MahaKumbh Mela is a significant pilgrimage that attracts crores of people from all over the world to Prayagraj. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is an important occasion for spiritual renewal and cultural exchange.

A large number of devotees from India and across the world are eagerly waiting for this 45-day festival, that will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Despite cold conditions, devotees are thronging the city ahead of the Kumbh. Visuals from Triveni Sangam-a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati- showed people gathered in large numbers.

Rajiv kumar Singh, a devotee told ANI, "People are taking baths though it is very cold. The crowd is expected to surge.It is just the beginning".

Darshan Soni another devotee said, "A true devotee does not experience any cold. Arrangements are in place. We are grateful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth"

Coming from Gurugram, Shela, another devotee told ANI, " When it is the matter of faith, the cold doesn't hold any significance. Everyone has come here for a darshan (visit). We are fortunate to get an opportunity to come over here."

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees' number is likely to be highest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations recently. He toured the under-construction tent city. He emphasised the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimised during emergencies. (ANI)

