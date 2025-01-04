Mumbai, January 4: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya is filled with energy as archers gear up for today’s Shillong Teer games. Participants are eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Results of popular events like Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, which will be revealed after the conclusion of Round 1 and Round 2 on January 4, 2025. Enthusiasts can find the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 4 on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com.
For timely updates on the Shillong Teer Result, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. These platforms offer quick access to the latest results, along with a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart for those tracking game trends and performances. Shillong Teer, a widely popular archery-based lottery game, attracts both participants and spectators every day. As the results unfold, enthusiasts eagerly follow the updates for their favourite games. Stay connected to experience the excitement of Shillong Teer with real-time results available across various online platforms. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 3 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Shillong Teer Result on January 4, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers
The Shillong Teer Result can be accessed online through websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view the result chart, just search for "Shillong Teer Result for January 4, 2025" on any of these platforms to find the results for both Round 1 and Round 2. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.
Shillong Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Morning Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Shillong Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Khanapara Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Morning Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Juwai Night Teer Result
First Round -
Second Round -
Jowai Ladrymbai Result
First Round -
Second Round -
What Is Shillong Teer?
Shillong Teer is a well-known lottery game in Meghalaya, especially popular in Shillong, and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game involves two rounds, where archers aim at a target, and participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. If a player’s chosen number matches the result, they win a cash prize. With results announced daily, Shillong Teer has become a beloved local tradition, blending skill, chance, and cultural significance.
