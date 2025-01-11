Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Several prominent saints, including 'Environment Baba' and 'Rudraksh Baba' arrived at Prayagraj on Saturday ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025 starting from Monday,

Mahamandaleshwar Avdhoot Baba alias 'Environment Baba' said that Sanatan Dharma teaches that everyone should plant 2 trees, one of which is needed during final rites and one Peepal tree for oxygen.

"I have performed 82 rituals so far. My devotees from almost 30 countries have resolved to plant more than 1 crore trees in our country. In 2016, during a march from Vaishnodevi to Kanyakumari, we planted trees in almost 27 states. After that, devotees started calling me Environment Baba," he said.

"During Covid people from every religion required oxygen. I have been working on this since 2010. Sanatan Dharma teaches that everyone should plant 2 trees, 1 of which is needed for our final rites and 1 Peepal tree for oxygen," Avdhoot Baba added.

He further said that he owns a special vehicle in which he used to roam in Rishikesh during Covid and till 1 km where I used to perform the rituals there was no Covid.

Baba Digambar Ajay Giri Alias 'Rudraksh Baba' of Niranjani Panchayati Akhara also arrived in Prayagraj. He was wearing a 11,000 Rukdraksh on his body.

"Rudraksh is a part of Lord Shiva and it originated from His tear. There are 1 to 21 faced Rudraksh. They are divine in itself and this is why Saints were this. I am wearing 11,000 Rukdraksh because according to the Shivapurana, the one who wears 11,000 Rukraksh are considered as the Rudra Avatar of Lord Shiva. Different gems are worn by Saints to get benefits of different planets," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda announced their schedule for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to the VHP press release, they will host a series of spiritual events at the Kumbh, including a Central Guidance Board Meeting on January 24, Sadhvi Conference on January 25, Saint Conference on January 25-26, and Youth Saint Conference on January 27, 2025.

All the programs will be organized at Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram, Old GT Road, Sector 18, Kumbh Mela Area, the statement added.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

