Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A 'high-technology' kitchen has been set up by the Manav Dharm Shivir, to feed over 1 lakh devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Manav Dharm Shivir said there are 500 people to cook the food and over 2-3 thousand others to serve it to the devotees.

They are also going to organize a program today (January 27) which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"At least 1 lakh people have meal here daily...We have a lot of machines and people working for this...More than 500 people cook food here while there are over 2-3 thousand people for serving food and other service...We have 2000 toilets, tents for people with water supplies and other facilities in the Shivir," a member of the Shivir told ANI.

Elaborating on their cooking process, she said they have machines to cook 2000 rotis, and also to cut vegetables.

"We have a machine which can make 2 thousand rotis in one hour, this machine can make poori too, and works continuously. We also have machines for making rice, vegetables and to cut vegetables too. If we do not have those, then we cannot feed so many people everyday," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Maha Kumbh witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees looking to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam. Over 110 million devotees have taken a dip in the waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days of the religious congregation.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

