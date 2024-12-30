New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that all the Priests and Granthis are "happy" after AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna'.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' under which he stated that the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Says Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM' Insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

"The priests met with Arvind Kejriwal and they were told that Rs 18,000 will be given to every priest and granthi and everyone was very happy... They said they will be happy with whatever is bestowed with respect," Bhardwaj said.

Pujaris and Granthis from various parts of Delhi met Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in the national capital.

Also Read | RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Says Prospects of Indian Economy Expected To Improve in 2025.

"Today, after the announcement of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, I am getting calls and messages from all over the country. All the religious people are very happy. Many priests and granthis from Delhi came to meet me and gave their blessings," Kejriwal posted on X.

Kejriwal said that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government wins in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

"Today I am making an important announcement regarding a scheme. The name of the scheme is Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this, there is a provision to give an honorarium to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family and we never paid attention to them," said Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)