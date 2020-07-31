Colva, July 31: The Goa Police busted a prostitution racket in the state, Pankaj Kumar Singh, South Goa Superintendent of Police said. Police personnel from Goa's Colva Police Station busted the racket. Also Read | Noida | All Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools And Amusement Parks to Remain Closed Till August 31: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

"The accused, 37-year-old Vijay Singh, is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has been living in Goa for the last 15 years," SP Singh said.

He further informed that two girls had been rescued. "One is a native of Maharashtra and other is from West Bengal," he added.

