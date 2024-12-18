Ludhiana, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Minister Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday expressed confidence that the people of Ludhiana will vote BJP in large numbers in the upcoming municipal corporation polls.

Elections to five municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Ruchi Vishal Gulati in Ward No. 73 and Deeksha Batra in Ward No. 9, Bittu emphasised the party's commitment to the development and progress of the country.

He highlighted that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed India into a global power with its 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) agenda.

Listing the potential initiatives, Bittu said 24-hour drinking water supply, advanced sewerage treatment plants, effective solid waste management, improved road infrastructure, crime reduction, an international airport, and a modern railway station will be possible only with a BJP mayor.

He said Ludhiana has already benefited from several projects under the Smart City Mission of the BJP-led central government.

"A mayor who comes from the BJP will bring even greater progress and prosperity to Ludhiana," he said.

Bittu accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of failing to deliver on its promises, claiming that the state government has failed to "even pay salaries" to its employees.

"What has AAP achieved for Ludhiana in the last two-and-a-half years? Can they point to even one significant development project they have initiated?" Bittu questioned.

He emphasised that most of the major projects in Punjab are funded either entirely by the central government or through cost-sharing arrangements with the state.

"The AAP government in Punjab is dysfunctional and has no vision for the state's development," he said, urging Ludhiana voters to support BJP in the upcoming municipal elections to ensure a bright and prosperous future for the city.

