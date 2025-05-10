Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state will provide additional water from its quota to Rajasthan to support the Indian Army deployed along the border.

In an official post on X, CM Mann asserted that when it comes to national interest, "Punjab never backs down," and affirmed that the water of Punjab--and even its blood--is available for the nation's brave soldiers.

This fresh development comes amid the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana as Rajasthan sought additional water from Punjab's quota to meet the needs of army personnel stationed on the border.

Responding promptly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the state would supply the requested water, emphasising Punjab's unwavering commitment to national security and the armed forces.

"Today, the Rajasthan government demanded more water from Punjab's quota. The army deployed on the Rajasthan border for the security of the country needs additional water. Whenever it comes to the interest of the country, Punjab never backs down. If Punjab's water is there for the country's brave army, then our blood is also there. Keeping in mind the needs of the army personnel, I have directed Rajasthan to provide additional water immediately," posted CM Mann on X.

The Chief Minister's decision comes at a time when inter-state tensions over water sharing are already high, especially with Haryana.

However, CM Mann reiterates that Punjab places the needs of the nation above all else, particularly when it concerns the welfare of soldiers protecting the country's borders.

Hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, following a call its DGMO made to his Indian counterpart, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones. Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan.

India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon."Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

At a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

