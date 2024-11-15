New Delhi, November 15: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to Sikh's first guru, Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of his 555th birth anniversary and extended greetings of Guru Purnima to the people. Rahul Gandhi said that his life is a symbol of sacrifice, penance, service and goodwill and his teachings will always guide people. "Tribute to Guru Nanak Dev ji on his birth anniversary. His life is a symbol of sacrifice, penance, service and goodwill. His teachings of 'Sarbat da Bhala' always guide us. Happy Guru Purnima to everyone," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab', is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture. Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan. On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar.

As this day marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid "respectful tributes to the tribal great hero." In another social media post on X, Gandhi wrote,"Respectful tributes to the tribal great hero, Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. His struggle for tribal identity and his sacrifice to protect water, forests and land will always inspire us."

The hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, Birsa Munda played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule. He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area. He spearheaded an Indian tribal mass movement that arose in the Bihar and Jharkhand belts in the early 19th century under British colonisation.

