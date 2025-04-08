New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and stated that if his autobiography was written, it would be titled as 'Failure to Launch.'

Further, Shergill said that by commenting on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader had made a mockery of himself.

Also Read | BSNL 5G: Government Allocates INR 61,000 Crore Worth of 5G Spectrum To Launch Its Services, Says Report.

Speaking to ANI, Shergill said "If Rahul Gandhi's autobiography is written today, its title will be 'Failure to Launch'.

"By commenting on the Prime Minister, he makes a mockery of himself. On one hand, the Prime Minister has been the Chief Minister thrice. He is serving as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time and is famous all over the world," he further said.

Also Read | Malda Tragedy: Young Couple Consumes Poison on Video Call In West Bengal, Dies by Suicide After Families Oppose Relationship.

The BJP national spokesperson also stated that Rahul Gandhi was not even aware of when the Constitution had been written and implemented.

"On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, who does not know when the Constitution was written and implemented, today under his leadership, Congress has lost more than 55 elections and more than 400 Congress leaders have left the party..." he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar attacked Congress and urged Rahul Gandhi to look at the people around him rather than faraway ideals.

He added that the party leadership must introspect and cleanse itself of corrupt elements.

Jakhar emphasised that while idealism is commendable, it is the company one keeps that truly defines them and pointed out that the individuals Rahul Gandhi associates with are the "manifestations of corruption" and "personified corruption."

"Rahul Gandhi should not look far but around himself. If he believes that he is an idealist, it is a very good thing, but a person is known by his company. The person he sits with is are manifestation of corruption and personified corruption. If he takes these kinds of people along with him, then what will we do with such ideals?" Jakhar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)