New Delhi, February 26: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday flagged off Tanakpur (Uttarakhand)-Delhi Junction Special train through video-conferencing along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other dignitaries present at the event.

Goyal said the introduction of the new modern and safe Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train will boost tourism and connectivity in the region. While the electrification of Pilibhit-Delhi route was already complete, only the inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) over the Tanakpur-Pilibhit route is awaited, the minister said.

The train will connect Tanakpur with the national capital and bring socio-economic development in the region while pilgrims visiting Purnagiri temple will be benefitted with improved connectivity. Indian Railways to Reactivate Unreserved Ticket Booking Through Its UTS on Mobile App.

The Tanakpur-Delhi Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Express Daily Special train (Train no. 05325) shall depart from Tanakpur at 11.25 hrs and will reach Delhi Junction at 21.35 hrs the same day. In the return journey, the Delhi Junction-Tanakpur Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Express train (Train no. 05326) will depart from Delhi at 06.10 hrs and shall reach Tanakpur at 16.10 hrs on the same day.

The train will have total 12 LHB coaches including two AC chair cars, 8 chair car coaches and two generator coaches. It will have stoppages at Banbasa, Khatima, Pilibhit, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Bareilly Junction, Visharatganj, Aaonla, Karengi, Daftara, Asafpur, Chandausi, Raja Ka Sahaspur, Moradabad, Amroha, Gajraula, Garh Mukteshwar, Simbhauli, Hapur, Pilakhua, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi Shahdara enroute in both directions. On Friday, the train is being run as an inaugural special train.

