Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government is working with a resolve to protect the environment.

He said his government is taking steps to control activities that are harmful to the environment.

Also Read | Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Land Compensation Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Protesters Give 7-Day Ultimatum.

He said that to make the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' a success, an initiative has been taken to take a new resolution every day for 10 days.

According to the official statement, the chief minister took the fifth resolution on Monday and decided to minimise the use of plastic in the summit, which will be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, His Cabinet Colleagues Watch 'Sabarmati Report' in Parliament, Commends Makers of Film for Their Effort (See Pics).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)