Dausa, January 1: Three people including a woman have been injured in a tiger attack at Mahukheda village in Dausa on Wednesday, a senior district officer said. One seriously injured has been reffered to Jaipur hospital, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Verma said, adding the efforts to catch the tiger are underway.

Upon receiving the information, forest officials, police and district administration reached the spot, he said. He said that a man among the three have sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Jaipur and the other two were treated here only. Tiger Attack in Maharashtra: Big Cat Kills Man Fishing in Dark in Bhandara.

"Morning there was tiger movement here. We got the report that three people including a woman were injured in the tiger attack. A man who sustained serious injuries has been referred to Jaipur and the other two were treated here only...all the forest officials have arrived at the spot, and police and administration have also arrived here...efforts are being made to catch the tiger...we couldn't do so until now," he said. Further details are awaited.

