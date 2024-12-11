New Delhi, December 11: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on the plea of the deceased student's father Dalvin Suresh. He has moved a petition challenging the grant of interim bail to RAU's CEO Abhishek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh by the trial court.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the CBI and other respondents and sought a reply. The next date for hearing is January 21, 2025. Dalvin Suresh has sought a direction to cancel of order granting interim bail to CEO Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh. They were granted interim bail by the trial court on September 23, 2024. UPSC Aspirants Death Case: Court Extends Interim Bail of CEO and Coordinator of RAU's IAS Study Circle.

Advocate Abhijit Anand, counsel for Dalvin Suresh, submitted that the interim bail was granted without considering all facts and without mentioning any reason. It was also submitted that the interim bail is granted against the various directions of the Supreme Court. It can be granted only in the rarest of rare circumstances. Interim bail cannot be a substitute for regular bail.

Their interim bail was recently extended by the court. Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh are accused and charge-sheeted in RAU's IAS Study circle case. The Court has taken Cognizance of the charge sheet and summons have been issued to all six accused. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Dismisses RAU’s IAS Study Circle’s Plea To Access Premises Where 3 UPSC Aspirants Drowned Due to Flooding.

This case is related to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to drowning in the basement of RAU's IAS Study circle at Old Rajender Nagar on July 26.

