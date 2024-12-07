New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the interim bail granted the Abhishek Gupta, CEO of RAU's IAS Study circle and coordinator Deshpal Singh till January 31. They were granted interim bail by the trial court on September 23, 2024.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had extended the interim bail of 4 co-owners of basement where 3 UPSC aspirants died by drowning on July 26.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna extended the interim bail of Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh.

"Taking overall view of the matter, particularly the fact that High Court of Delhi and Supreme Court of India has seized of the matter with respect to the interim bail as well payment of compensation and in view of the stay granted by the High Court vide its order dated November 29, the present matter is kept pending for further consideration for January 31, 2025," the court said in the order passed on December 7.

Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh moved pleas seeking regular bail/ extension of interim bail. However, regular bail application has already been pending before this court and therefore, the new application be attached with the old application.

The Rouse Avenue court on September 23, granted interim bail to Abhisek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The bench of Justice DK Sharma had also requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centers are run in basements without sanction across Delhi.

Additionally, the court had directed the four co-owners of the basement to deposit Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross Society.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the CBI to submit a status report addressing the primary causes of waterlogging in the area and the rainfall data from that day.

The trial court had denied bail to the four co-owners and said that the liability of the co-owners stemmed from their illegal act of allowing the basement to be used as a coaching institute. (ANI)

