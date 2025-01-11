Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday emphasised that research and development, along with innovation, must become the "passwords" for success. He also stressed the need for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to accelerate their efforts in these areas.

He was speaking at a gathering at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)-Electronics Division here, in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and others.

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Full List.

"Research and development, innovation—these must now be the passwords for success. R&D investment in our country was previously not even considered; it was seen as a dead investment. Neither the public sector, government, nor private sector thought of it," Dhankhar said.

Pointing out that, in the process, we became parasitical, relying on others for terms and prices, he said, "Then came an era where gloom turned into hope and possibility. Development occurred through toilets in homes, water in taps, affordable housing, cooking gas, roads, and digital connectivity. Over the past 10 years, the progress has been phenomenal."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Amit Shah of Lying and Abusing Him, Says 'Will Expose BJP's Dirty Intentions Against Slum Dwellers With Full Evidence'.

The commitment, dedication, level of understanding, and expertise of the human resources in PSUs are unmatched and unrivalled by the private sector, the VP said, adding, "They work for the nation under conditions that hardly compare with those in the private sector, often facing challenging circumstances."

Noting that BHEL's role in 'Viksit Bharat' is significant, he urged the company to focus on synergies with like-minded institutions—academia, engineering, and the private sector—to foster innovation and meet contemporary demands.

He also advised BHEL to collaborate with engineering institutes, IITs, and scientific organisations to create opportunities for human resources.

Averring that no country in the past decade has developed as much as India and that no population is as driven by aspiration and expectation, the VP said, "We need to ignite the ambitions of young minds to pursue startups, and every startup must be supported by organisations like BHEL for necessary guidance and mentorship."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)