New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said that notification regarding 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' was issued a day ago and efforts are underway to start the registration process to avail the scheme in the next 7-10 days.

On Thursday, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, under which Rs 1,000 will be directly transferred to every eligible woman above the age of 18. The scheme will have an annual allocation of Rs 4,560 crore, according to an official statement from the Delhi government.

"This was notified last evening. Now, work is underway to work on the registration process. We will make an effort to see that in the next 7-10 days, the registration process for Mahila Samman Yojana begins...," said Atishi.

"This scheme is being initiated because Delhi Government is the only government that understands that women who are not financially independent has to ask for money from a male and understands the pain of a women. That is why this Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is being initiated...," she added further.

According to the cabinet note, approximately 38 lakh women may be eligible for the cash transfer scheme. To provide them Rs 1,000 per month, the scheme requires an annual budget allocation of Rs 4,560 crore.

Eligibility for the scheme includes women above 18 years of age who are residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with a valid Voter ID Card as of December 12, 2024.

Earlier CM Atishi praised Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the first leader in the country to understand the challenges faced by women.

"Arvind Kejriwal, the prominent leader, is the first leader in the history of this country who understood the pain of women. The biggest concern for women is that they have to stretch out their hands before a man even for their humble needs. In childhood, it is before their parents, before their spouses when they grow up and in old age, before their children," CM Atishi told ANI.

"In March, this year, Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 1000 for women," CM Atishi said.

The Delhi CM also mentioned that Kejriwal had announced Rs 1,000 for women earlier this year. However, due to his arrest, the transfer of the amount had been delayed. (ANI)

